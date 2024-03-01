Do you ever scroll on TikTok and go from a video that had you crying with laughter to getting immediate whiplash from a video that left you crying from sadness? That's what happened to me about two weeks ago when I used this super catchy song by artist Cat Janice called "Dance You Outta My Head' for a TikTok video.

I went to the artist's account to discover a heartbreaking post by Cat informing everyone her sarcoma cancer had become terminal and was now targeting her lungs. It's grim irony for a musician to lose their ability to speak. Sadly, Cat passed away on February 28th. She is survived by her husband and her 7-year-old son, for whom she has left one final gift.

Before her passing, she experienced "one more moment alive" after her song hit #11 on Billboard, where it is currently sitting at #6 on the Billboard TikTok Top 50. When she released the song, she reset all her streaming accounts in her son's name so he would receive the profits. For the song to go viral at such an inconsequential moment is an incredibly bittersweet moment.

Cat's passing was announced yesterday via Instagram:

We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.

You can stream the song below. All proceeds go to her son.

