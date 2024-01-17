Snow Storm Blamed For Three Deaths In Western New York

As more snow pummels Buffalo and Western New York, Law Enforcement and other government officials warn the community to make sure they are taking care when outside dealing with the snow that is coming down all over the area.

Many areas around the 716 can expect three or more feet of snow as the second lake-effect snowstorm in a week wallops Western New York. The National Weather Service is warning snow can be expected to fall at a rate of 2-4 inches per hour, which will lead to high accumulations in some areas.

As the storm in Western New York gets worse, unfortunately, it is now racking up a small death toll.

Storm Blamed For Three People Losing Their Lives

County officials have noted that three people have lost their lives, and those deaths are being attributed to the Winter Storm. So far, the names of two of the people who died have not been released, but here's what we do know:

Monday, a 64-year-old unidentified man from Lancaster died while attempting to shovel snow on January 15, 2024.

Later on Monday, Antwain Hankle, a 42-year-old Cheektowaga man, was killed when a Ford Explorer hit him in the evening hours on January 15, 2024, while he was cleaning snow off his car on Losson Road. The truck that hit Hankle kept driving down Losson Road. Cheektowaga Police are investigating this as a hit-and-run. Members of Hankle's family are pleading for the person or people responsible to turn themselves in.

Tuesday, a 57-year-old unidentified Cheektowaga woman died while trying to use a snow blower. The woman was found dead in the snow on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, on the ground near her snow blower.

No other information is available regarding the 64-year-old man and the 57-year-old woman. We will update this story when more details become known.

5 Vehicles That Don't Belong On The Roads In A Snowstorm Gallery Credit: Clay Moden