Top 7 Weapons Confiscated From Inmates In NY Prisons

Violence in prisons is a reality. Even minimum security prisons and jails have their share of violent incidents. Even though inmates are not permitted to have weapons, they manage to get their hands on them one way or another. Sometimes they are smuggled in by visitors, sometimes they are stolen, and sometimes they are handmade by prisoners. Regardless of where they originate, weapons in prisons can cause serious harm or death.

These Are The Top 7 Weapons Seized From Inmates In New York State Prisons

When it comes to weapons found on prisoners in 2022 (the most recent data provided by the DOCCS), there was no shortage, especially when it comes to cutting weapons.

7. Can Lid - 156 Confiscated in 2022

6. Scalpel/Exacto Blade - 168 Confiscated in 2022

5. Ice Pick - 327 Confiscated in 2022

4. Toothbrush - 328 Confiscated in 2022

3. Razor Blade - 394 Confiscated in 2022

2. Shank - 406 Confiscated in 2022

1. Cutting Instrument - 483 Confiscated in 2022

For clarification purposes, usually, toothbrushes are filed down to have a point or have some razor or sharp object attached to them. A shank is a makeshift cutting instrument, so it could be anything from a knife to a piece of a broken bottle.

Am I the only one who finds it pretty disturbing that so many ice picks found their way into prisons???

