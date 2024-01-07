There is a massive turkey sausage recall in New York State of more than 130,000 pounds. If you've purchased turkey kielbasa sausage in the past few months, you need to check your freezer.

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Chelsea Market Live hosted by Haylie Duff, Tia Mowry and Tiffani Thiessen Ilya S. Savenok loading...

Salm Partners, LLC, which is headquartered in Denmark, Wisconsin, has issued a recall for approximately 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa. The products may be contaminated with bone fragments, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The turkey kielbasa products were produced on October 27, 2023, and October 30, 2023. The sausage at the center of the recall is:

13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA”, with P-32009 and “USE BY APR 24 24” or “USE BY APR 27 24” printed on the package.

The affected products have the establishment number “P-32009.” This can be located on the front of the package near the "use by date." The items were shipped to retailers in New York and nationwide.

USDA USDA loading...

The problem was discovered after Salm Partners notified FSIS that consumers complained of bones in the turkey kielbasa. FSIS also received two complaints directly. One person suffered a minor oral injury from consuming the product.

The product should not be consumed. Please return it to the retail store where you purchased it or throw it away. If you have any questions, please contact Keith Lindsey of Salm Partners, LLC, at 920-863-5559 ext. 1346.

I was hoping we would have fewer recalls in 2024 than we did last year, but we're not starting the year out on a good note. I'm suffering from a horrible case of food poisoning right now and have no idea what it is from (I have a couple of ideas, but no way to narrow it down). Although it doesn't apply to this recall, food poisoning is the worst pain I've experienced in my life. Yesterday, I thought I had appendicitis or organ failure the pain was so bad. I do feel better today after taking an antibiotic, thanks for asking!

Get our free mobile app

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State