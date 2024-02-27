Recall: Pills Sold In New York Contaminated With Poison

Pills sold in New York State are being recalled after a poisonous plant was discovered in them. The poison could cause severe health problems or even be fatal if the pills are consumed.

G.A. Mart dba H&Natural, which is based in San Luis, Arizona, has issued a recall for 2 lots of H&NATURAL TejoRoot, 10g pills, and 2 lots of H&NATURAL Brazil Seed, .167g Seeds. According to random testing conducted by the Food and Drug Administration, the supplements contain yellow oleander, a poisonous plant that is native to Mexico and Central America.

Consuming yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health problems that may be severe or potentially fatal. Symptoms of yellow oleander poisoning may include abdominal pain, dizziness, diarrhea, dysrhythmia, cardiac problems, nausea, vomiting, and other issues.

So far, there has been one case of gastrointestinal illness reportedly caused by ingestion of H&NATURAL TejoRoot. No adverse events have been reported in connection with H&NATURAL Brazil Seed.

The pills at the center of the recall have expiration dates of 3/24 and 5/24:

• Tejo Root, Raiz de Tejocte, H&Natural, Healthy and Natural, Dietary Supplement, 10g pills, is packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (196852946921) • Brazil Seed Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil, H& Natural, Healthy and Natural, 0.167g seeds, packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (195893047529) (196852820641) (195893698721) (195893236893)(196852134618) (195893336975)

The supplements were sold in New York and nationwide via handnatural.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com.

Customers of G.A. Mart will be notified by email and request a refund of all recalled products. Do not continue the use of H&NATURAL TejoRoot or H&NATURAL Brazil Seed. The products should be thrown away immediately.

