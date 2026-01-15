The Troubling Rise Of STIs In New York’s Communities

Let's take a look at the STD problem in New York State. We are among the top 5 states with STDs. BackgroundCheck.org analyzed STI data from the Centers for Disease Control to determine its list.

The World Marks World AIDS Day Getty Images loading...

New York State Is #4 For Sexually Transmitted Infections

STD Cases Per 100K - 1,639.00

Total STD Cases - 270,607

New York has the distinction of being the only non-southern state in the top 5.

It’s also seen an average annual increase of 1.14% and records an average of 276,429 STD cases per year.

But the good news, if any, is that New York State ranks #48 when it comes to average yearly increases in sexually transmitted diseases since 2015.

1. Mississippi

2. Louisiana

3. Georgia

4. New York

5. South Carolina

The states with the least amount of STI cases are:

46. Idaho

47. Wyoming

48. Maine

49. New Hampshire

50. Vermont

Photo by Deon Black on Unsplash Photo by Deon Black on Unsplash loading...

These 3 Sexually Transmitted Infections Are The Most Popular in New York

Young people in New York State are at a higher risk of catching an STI. People under the age of 26 made up 52.5 percent of the diagnosed cases of STIs. Three groups, in particular, are the most affected by STIs in New York State,

The highest rates of sexually transmitted infections in New York State continued to be seen in young persons, racial/ethnic minority communities, and men who have sex with men. Further, with the rise in congenital syphilis births, persons of reproductive capacity are a population of concern with respect to sexually transmitted infections.

3. Syphilis

Early Syphilis is the third most common STI, with 5,936 New Yorkers contracting the disease in 2024. Gangster and mafia boss Al Capone died of complications of untreated Syphilis,

Due to his failing health, Capone was released from prison on November 16, 1939, and referred to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for the treatment of paresis (caused by late-stage syphilis).

Credit: Mayo Clinic via Youtube

2. Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is the second most popular STI in New York. There were 44,965 cases reported, as of 2024. It can be treated with antibiotics, but there is a new antimicrobial-resistant Gonorrhea.

Credit: Medical Centric via Youtube

1. Chlamydia

The most commonly reported STI in New York is Chlamydia. In 2024 there were 101,520 cases in the state.

Credit: UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing via Youtube

If you suspect that you might have an STI, you can find a testing clinic near you here.

