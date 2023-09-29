Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available. The program will open very soon.

Will The Upcoming Winter Season Be Super Cold New York State?

If you were hoping for a southern winter (you're definitely delusional) and the Farmers' Almanac's forecast isn't working in your favor. The Farmers' Almanac says its mathematical and astronomical predictions call for,

Below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, rain for much of the Great Lakes and Midwest areas of the country.

That pretty much covers the state with Western New York and the Finger Lakes Regions (in Great Lakes territory). The Almanac predicts that New York City may be in for a rude awakening this winter,

For those of you living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, you should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with.

Farmers' Almanac Predictions For New York Winter Weather

Frosty, Flakey, Slushy Weather In New York

- Eastern states could experience snowy, stormy, and wet conditions in the second week of January.

- North East storm bringing snowfall, cold rain, and frigid temperatures in the second week of February.

- East Coast storm during the first week of March.

New York State Has Money Available To Help Homeowners With Heating

In addition to getting financial help with paying for heating fuel, New York has funds available for homeowners to maintain heating equipment.

If you are a homeowner and eligible, the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit can help you repair or replace your furnace, boiler and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep your home's primary heating source working.

Depending on how much the boiler, furnace, or other heating equipment costs, eligible people could receive up to $4,000 for repairs or $8,000 for a replacement.

How To Get A Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement Benefit

In order to receive funds, an applicant must meet income eligibility. The HEAP Local District Contact also requires an eligibility interview for all HERR applications. The application opens in a few days on October 2, 2023. HEAP Local District Contacts can be found here.

New York State Residents Can Get Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, will open on November 1, 2023. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive aid.

The assistance payments are distributed by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. New Yorkers who need help can receive one regular benefit per season. If a household is at risk of losing its heat due to a utility shut-off, it could also be eligible for an emergency benefit. Emergency benefits applications will be accepted starting January 2, 2024.

New York residents outside of the City can apply here. NYC residents can apply here.