These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strikes, spit net used, medical emergencies, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.

Unusual incidents are serious occurrences that may impact upon or disrupt facility operations, have the potential for disrupting the Department’s public image, or might arouse widespread public interest.

There were a total of 1,472 assaults on staff at New York State prisons in 2022. There was a similar amount (1,489) of assaults on incarcerated individuals during the year.

The data in the report is from January through December of 2022, which is the most up-to-date. These are the 10 prisons (only facilities managed by DOCCS are included in the report):

10. Mid-State Correctional Facility (Medium Security) - 55 Assaults On Staff

9. Elmira Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - Assaults On Staff

8. Sing Sing Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 57 Assaults On Staff

7. Upstate Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 58 Assaults On Staff

6. Coxsackie Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 59 Assaults On Staff

5. Green Haven Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 81 Assaults On Staff

4. Fishkill Correctional Facility (Multi-Level Security) - 82 Assaults On Staff

3. Marcy Correctional Facility (Residential Mental Health Treatment Unit) - 101 Assaults On Staff

2. Five Points Correctional Facility - 108 Assaults On Staff

1. Great Meadow (Maximum Security) - 143 Assaults On Staff

