New York State Residents Warned Not To Eat Oysters Due To Sewage

New York residents are being warned not to eat certain oysters that may be contaminated with sewage. There have been a slew of food recalls lately, but I think this has to be one of the grossest reasons. Thankfully for me, I don't eat oysters and never have. If you do, you should probably avoid ordering them for now.

Photo by Thomas John on Unsplash Photo by Thomas John on Unsplash loading...

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory to restaurants and food retailers in New York, as well as, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The warning is for any establishments that have recently purchased raw oysters from Groton Approved area in Connecticut. The oysters were harvested between August 28 and August 30, 2023. The warning is also for people who have eaten raw oysters from the area during the same timeframe. The Connecticut Department of Agriculture closed of a portion of Groton and Stonington approved shellfish growing waters due to possible sewage contamination.

The affected oysters are from dealers CT-393-SS, AQ, CT-004-SS, AQ, and CT-020-SS, AQ with lots, L-30 and L-26B1. Samples from the aforementioned oysters show potential contamination.

Photo by Yukiko Kanada on Unsplash Photo by Yukiko Kanada on Unsplash loading...

While the oysters may look, smell, and taste normal, they can still be contaminated with pathogens.

Consumers of these products who are experiencing food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, or fever should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

If you have eaten oysters recently and experience any symptoms of food poisoning, contact your healthcare provider immediately. You can report an adverse event or complaint to the FDA here.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.