New York lawmakers have been pretty busy when it comes to banning items that pose a threat to residents and the environment. In recent years, plastic bags, plastic to-go utensils, food with red dye, and single-use hotel toiletries have been banned or had strict rules placed on their use. Now, lawmakers have their sights set on a popular kitchen utensil that makes cooking easier but may be toxic.

Even the federal government has gotten into banning things that pose threats to New Yorkers' health. Many food items that are popular with New Yorkers will be banned soon. The Food and Drug Administration placed a ban on red dye no. 3, which is an ingredient in a variety of popular food products. On January 15, 2025, the synthetic food coloring was banned by the FDA, which revoked authorization for the use of red dye no. 3. According to the FDA,

"The Delaney Clause, enacted in 1960 as part of the Color Additives Amendment to the FD&C Act, prohibits FDA authorization of a food additive or color additive if it has been found to induce cancer in humans or animals."

Cooking Could Become More Difficult In New York

Lawmakers in New York are considering a ban on nonstick cookware. While nonstick cookware has been around since the 1960s, research has revealed a risk of the chemicals used to make the pots and pans work. Even though nonstick cookware makes cleanup easier, it could be slowly poisoning you. According to the Washington Post, there were 267 suspected cases of Teflon flu.

What Is Teflon Flu?

The Teflon Don was a nickname for notorious gangster John Gotti. He got the name because, for a while, none of the charges against him stuck, kind of like non-stick cookware. The Teflon flu is a sickness that comes from nonstick cookware. According to Delish,

"Polymer fume fever, is an illness that occurs as the result of inhaling fumes from an overheated Teflon or nonstick pan. This type of cookware is made from polytetrafluoroethylene—a.k.a. PTFE or 'forever chemicals', which can take decades or hundreds of years to break down."

New York State Bill Aims To Ban Nonstick Cookware

Senate Bill S1767/Assembly Bill A4542 would ban "the manufacture, sale, and use of cookware containing polytetrafluoroethylene." If the bill passes both chambers of the NYS legislature, it would become effective immediately if Governor Kathy Hochul signed it into law. The bill is currently in the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee.

Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Democrat from Manhattan (D-Manhattan), said,

“By phasing out this whole class of dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ we can decrease the likelihood that New Yorkers are exposed to these toxins through the life-cycle of the product, including the manufacturing, use, and disposal.”

