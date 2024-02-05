Help Find These 10 Missing Teen Girls In New York
Police in New York State are searching for these 10 missing teens. Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543, if you have any information about any of these teen's whereabouts.
1. LILYANN BASCOMB
Missing From: Albany, New York
Missing Since: 07/21/2021
DOB: August 24, 2004
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 100 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Lilyann may have dyed her hair bright red. She speaks with a southern accent. She could be in Virginia, Georgia, or Pennsylvania. She has been missing since July 21, 2021.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 21-45064 DM.
2. YEIMY AVILA
Missing From: Stonybrook, New York
Missing Since: 01/05/2024
DOB: May 17, 2027
Height: Female
HGT: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 110 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
She has been missing since January 5, 2024.
Yeimy is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black and red striped pants, and carrying a camouflage backpack. Yeimy may be in the local area or may travel to Nassau County.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 24-48926 BB.
3. ANGELINA ARIAS
Missing From: Bay Shore, New York
Missing Since: 02/27/2023
DOB: February 27, 2007
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Orange
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Angelina has been missing for almost a year, since her last birthday. She dissapeared on February 27, 2023.
Angelina is a missing child. She may have traveled to Wood Island, Massachusetts.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 23-47624 JS.
4. YANIRA ARGUETA
Missing From: Saint James, New York
Missing Since: 10/19/2021
DOB: May 7, 2004
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Yanira is a missing child. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing. Yanira speaks only Spanish and she may be in the local area or may have traveled to Oakland or San Fransisco California.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 22-45923 DM.
5. ROSA ARGUETA
Missing from: Central Islip, New York
Missing Since: 10/19/2021
DOB: November 25, 2007
Sex: Female
Height: 4 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 125 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Rosa is a missing child. She is Hispanic and may be in the local area.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Rosa's case number is 22-45923 DM
6. NIA APONTE
Missing From: New Rochelle, New York
Missing Since: 10/09/2023
DOB: July 27, 2006
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 110 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Nia is a missing child who is believed to be pregnant and may be in need of medical attention. She is Hispanic and may have traveled to the Rochester area.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 23-48716 JS.
7. OLYVIA JA ALBRIGHT
Missing From: Syracuse, New York
Missing Since: 06/09/2023
DOB: September 30, 2008
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Olyvia is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and purple sneakers. Olyvia may have travelled to Rochester. Both photos are of Olyvia.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Olyvia's case number is 23-48037 ZW.
8. ISTAHILL AHMED
Missing From: Randolph, New York
Missing Since: 08/16/2023
DOB: September 22, 2008
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Istahill is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt, khaki shorts and gray sneakers. Istahill may be in the local area.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 23-48365 OD.
9. MIKAYLA ABREU
Missing From: Stony Brook, New York
Missing Since: 05/11/2023
DOB: March 25, 2007
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 105 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Mikayla is a missing child. Its is believed that she has travelled to Manhattan and is in the area of West 45th Street. Mikayla has tattoos of hearts under her left eye.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Mikayla's case number is 23-47857 DM.
10. ELISHA ABREU
Missing From: Pleasantville, New York
Missing Since:12/13/2023
DOB: July 7, 2006
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 100 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Elisha is a missing child. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, and sneakers. Elisha has her tongue and belly pierced. She may be in the local area.
Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 23-48824 DM.
Missing College Students in New York State
Gallery Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-Missing College Students List