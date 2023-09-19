Even though fall will officially arrive on September 23, 2023, there are still 21 campsites open around New York at State Parks. Campers can now secure a last-minute reservation at any of the 21 DEC campgrounds. While reservations will be required, people can now book one up until 5 pm on the day they plan to arrive. One-night bookings are also available for the 2023 season at any DEC campground. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said,

DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year's reservation window for DEC campgrounds. While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground.

You can get information on DEC-operated campgrounds, including a list of campgrounds and schedules, by visiting the DEC's website or calling DEC's Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500. If you want to make a reservation at any of the DEC's campgrounds, call ReserveAmerica at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267) or visit the ReserveAmerica website.

Here's When Each Of The 21 Campground In New York State Will Remain Open

1. Ausable Point (Clinton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

2. Cranberry Lake (St. Lawrence County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

3. Crown Point (Essex County) - May 19 through October 9 - $18.00

4. Eighth Lake (Hamilton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

5. Fish Creek (Franklin County) - April 7 through October 9 - $22.00

6. Frontier Town (Essex County) - May 19 through October 9 - $25.00

7. Glen Island (Warren County) - May 19 through October 9 - $28.00

8. Indian Lake Islands (Hamilton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

9. Kenneth L. Wilson (Ulster County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

10. Lake Eaton (Hamilton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

11. Lake George Battleground (Warren County) - May 19 - through October 9 - $22.00

12. Lake Harris (Essex County) - May 19 through October 9 - $18.00

13. Little Pond (Delaware County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

14. Meacham Lake (Franklin County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

15. Nicks Lake (Herkimer County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

16. Northampton Beach (Fulton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

17. North/South Lake (Greene County) - May 19 through October 22 - $22.00

18. Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Day Use Area (Warren County) - May 27 through November 11 - N/A

19. Putnam Pond (Essex County) - May 19 through October 9 - $18.00

20. Wilmington Notch (Essex County) - May 5 through October 9 - $18.00

21. Woodland Valley (Ulster County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

