The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam that could target drivers in New York State. This scam seems like it's probably pretty effective. Just think about it, when you get a parking ticket you usually do one of two things (after you cuss out the meter maid in your head). You either pay the ticket right away in fear that it will increase in price or that you'll suffer worse consequences, like getting a boot or being towed. Or, you toss it in the trash and move on with life. If you're in the group of people that does the former, you probably aren't doing much research, you just want to get it paid, right? That's where the brilliance of this scam comes in.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are printing high-tech phony parking tickets that they leave on your car. The fake ticket usually directs you to pay online or via PayPal. There also could be a QR code that directs you to a fake website to remit payment. It might seem legit, but it's all a rouse to scam you out of your money. You'll be paying a fine that you don't actually owe and providing your personal information to scammers.

The BBB offers some tips to help you avoid being scammed by a fake parking ticket:

- Know before you park.

- Examine the citation carefully.

- Double-check the name checks should be made out to.

- Pay traffic citations by credit card when possible.

Beware Of Tax Scams Targeting Residents Of New York State

With the 2023 tax season kicking off very soon, the Internal Revenue Service wants to remind New York residents that scammers will often target taxpayers.

The IRS has shared some red flags to look for to avoid being the victim of a scam,

The IRS will never:

- Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes.

- Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying.

- Demand that taxes be paid without giving taxpayers the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

- Call unexpectedly about a tax refund.

What Should You Do If You Suspect You Are Being Scammed?

- Write down the phone number and hang up the call immediately.

- Report the call by using the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting form or via phone at 800-366-4484.

- Report the phone number to phishing@irs.gov and use "IRS Phone Scam" in the subject line.

