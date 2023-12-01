It's been a little more than 6 months since New York State the end of the COVID-19 Pandemic was over and just about a year since Governor Kathy Hochul gave up the emergency powers that were granted to her during the height of the pandemic.

That declaration did not mean COVID-19 disappeared from the world, but that the unprecedented steps that were taken to keep the deadly disease in check were no longer needed and the general health system was strong enough to serve people effectively.

With the end of the pandemic, most people would think that all of the quarantine and isolation rules that were put in effect would have expired as well. However, many people were shocked this week to find out that not only did those rules not expire, but that thanks to a recent ruling by the New York State Supreme Court, those rules have been reinstated. Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Health once again have the power to force people into an involuntary quarantine and/or isolation.

Governor Hochul has come out publicly to say that her administration does not intend to force people who get sick to stay in their homes or create any sort of quarantine camps. Still, several New York State Lawmakers are worried that the government will once again reach beyond the powers it's supposed to have from the Constitution.

The idea that the State Health Department will lawfully quarantine a New Yorker against their will sounds Soviet... The Judiciary has a role to play in checking the Executive and I'm deeply disappointed the Appellate Division missed the opportunity to draw the line at tyranny... Governor Hochul is falling right behind Cuomo in a lust for power of the state over individual rights. We'll continue to fight until we win back a future for New Yorkers that includes freedom.

-Mark Walczyk, New York State Senator

People have vowed to appeal the Supreme Court ruling, so we'll need to wait and see what the end result is.

Do you think New York State should have the power to force individuals into isolation or quarantine?

