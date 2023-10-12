Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Super Low

The coldest temperature ever recorded in New York State is brutally low. As winter quickly approaches and temperatures begin to drop, the best we can hope for is to get nowhere close to the record. According to the Farmer's Almanac, winter in the New York area is expected to be mild and snowy.

What can New York State Expect This Winter?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, portions of New York near Canada may experience polar vortexes,

Under certain combinations of meteorological conditions, the polar vortex can be displaced from the North Pole, which could open the door for cold blasts to hit southern Canada and the central and eastern United States during this upcoming winter.

For the Northeast region, which includes Albany, there will be above-average snow from mid-to-late November, mid-December, and early to mid-January. Temperatures are expected to be above normal with the coldest temperatures hitting from mid-to-late November, early to mid-January, and early to mid-February.

In the Atlantic Corridor, which includes New York City, rain and snowfall will be above normal. The most snowfall is predicted to happen at the end of December, late January, and mid-February. Temperatures are expected to be above normal with the exception of January and February when they will potentially drop.

In the Appalachian region, which includes Elmira, there will be above-normal rain and snowfall. The most snow will fall in late December, mid-to-late January, and early to mid-February. The coldest temperatures will happen from January through mid-February.

For the Lower Lakes region, which includes Buffalo, snowfall will be above normal with the majority of it happening in late December, January, and mid-February. It will be colder than normal in early and late December, as well as January through mid-February.

Coldest Temperature in New York

The lowest temperature ever recorded in New York State was on February 18, 1979. The National Weather Service station in Old Forge, New York, recorded a temperature of -52°F. Old Forge is located in the northern region, between Syracuse and Albany.

Old Forge is “Adirondack Base Camp” for visitors who launch out near and far seeking everything from serenity to adventure. It is the largest hamlet in historic Town of Webb, which includes Eagle Bay, Big Moose and Stillwater. From here, you can explore the Central Adirondack region and all of the Adirondack Park.

Most Snowfall in 24 Hours

On February 1, 1966, the National Weather Service station in Camden recorded 50 inches of snowfall within a 24-hour period. Camden is located between Syracuse and Utica, just northeast of Oneida Lake.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

