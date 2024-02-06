Major Banks Are Closing 11 Bank Branches In New York

Major Banks Are Closing 11 Bank Branches In New York

Photo by Eduardo Soares on Unsplash

New York banking customers are subject to another round of local branch closings. Eleven bank branches of major institutions will close or have closed around New York State. If you are the type of person who likes to do your banking in person, you may be in for a rude awakening. Many local branches have submitted their notice of closure to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. Unfortunately, the reasons the branches are being closed are not provided.

Getty Images
loading...

Even if there is no other branch in the area, banks are still permitted to close a local branch. They do, however, have to provide notice.

Generally, the bank is required to notify customers of the branch closing by mailing notices at least 90 days before the closing date of the branch, and posting a public notice at the branch 30 days before the closing date.

Capital One, National Association
- Long Beach, 11 EAST PARK AVENUE, LONG BEACH, NY 11561
- 59th & 3rd, 991 THIRD AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10022
- 4th & 6th, 347 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10014
- 45th & 6th, 1166 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY 10018
- 32nd & Park, 470 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, NEW YORK, NY 10016

Citibank, National Association
- 5th Avenue Branch, 785 5TH AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY, NY 10022

Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash
loading...

Citizens Bank, National Association
- Niagara Falls Boulevard/Tops Branch, 7200 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304

Community Bank, National Association
- Potsdam May Rd. Branch, 41 MAY ROAD, POTSDAM, NY 13676

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
- Broadway Morris Exchange Banking Center, 42 BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NY 10004

Getty Images
loading...

KeyBank National Association
- Titus Branch, 525 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617

Santander Bank, National Association
- Un Plaza, 711 THIRD AVENUE & 45TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10017

Getty Images
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Sneak Peek: What New Or Remodeled Walmart Stores Will Look Like In New York

Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State

In the past year, the New York State DMV found nearly 300 stolen cars. See where in the state cars are being stolen the most.
Filed Under: new york city, rochester, new york, new york state, NY, niagara falls, broadway, Yasmin Young
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR