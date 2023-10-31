Parents In New York Should Immediately Throw Away This Baby Food

Parents should check their pantries right now. A baby/toddler food is being recalled due to the threat of contamination.

FDA Advises Parents and Caregivers Not to Buy or Feed WanaBana

Parents and caregivers of young children or toddlers should not give them WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. The recall affects all lot codes and expiration dates of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. These pouches are sold in New York and nationwide. The pouches at the center of the recall are sold at retail locations including Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.

The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

Lead exposure in children may be difficult to spot. Here is a list of symptoms short- and long-term):

- Headache

- Abdominal pain/colic

- Vomiting

- Anemia

- Irritability

- Lethargy

- Fatigue

- Muscle aches

- Muscle burning

- Abdominal discomfort

- Constipation

- Difficulty concentrating

- Headache

- Tremor

- Weight loss

The elevated lead levels were brought to the Food and Drug Administration's attention by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Service. Four children in the state had elevated blood lead levels. The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are a potential shared source of exposure.

