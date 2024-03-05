One New York State City Should Be ‘Avoided At All Costs’

One city in New York State has made the top 10 list of cities that should be 'avoided at all costs'. The Vacationer released its list of cities that travelers should avoid,

We selected 34 cities based on a combination of population size and visitor popularity to get a variety of major US cities across the country. Then, we asked Americans which of these cities they avoid traveling to at all costs.

As a frequent traveler, it is nice to know which cities to potentially avoid and why. But as a New Yorker, it sucks to see one of our cities on a list like this. Before we get to the city in New York t hat made t he list, let's take a look at the city that topped the list.

Detroit Named The Top City To 'Avoid At All Costs

According to The Vacationer's research, Detroit is the number one city to avoid at all costs.

When I was living in Florida, I had an opportunity to travel to Detroit to audition for a radio job (I didn't get it). While I was there, during winter, I remember that I kept thinking, "if I get this job, I'm flying home every weekend." It wasn't so much the city, although I did notice there were many abandoned and boarded up buildings, it was more so the cold temperature. Now, I live in Buffalo, so I guess Karma got me. I do feel like Detroit and many rust belt cities get picked on because the industrial heyday is mostly gone, but the ghost of it lives on in these places.

Detroit, Michigan is the winner of major US cities that Americans avoid traveling to at all costs. – Detroit, Michigan is the major US city most avoided by American travelers. Nearly 23% of American adults stated they would avoid traveling to Detroit at all costs. This means nearly a quarter of Americans will not travel to Detroit under any circumstances.

Travelers Warned To Avoid One New York City At All Costs

You probably guessed by now which city made the list...it's New York City!

4. New York City, New York

The Vacationer says that 18.07% of adults surveyed said people should avoid traveling to NYC.

New York City, once referred to as “The Capital of the World”, is the fourth most avoided US city for American travelers.

