Are You Prepared To Survive If A Disaster Hits New York State?

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn't discuss the need to review your emergency preparation plan until winter arrives. However, with all of the wild weather we've had so far in 2024, it seems even more important than ever to review your plans or, if you don't have one, create one.

Looking back at the last couple of years of weather, we've had multiple super blizzards, tornados, hurricanes, heat waves, and even a couple of earthquakes. Now, more than ever, disaster can strike at any time.

READ MORE: Western New York Has Had Wild & Weird Weather Lately

When it does happen, the people who are now prepared are mostly the ones who will be able to power through in one piece. Now, that doesn't absolve our government from doing what it can to keep us safe, but it is ultimately our responsibility to ensure we can make it a few days before help can get to us.

New York State Offers Disaster Training

Since 2014, the New York State National Guard, in partnership with the New York State Office of Emergency Management and NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control, has offered a series of training classes called Citizen Preparedness Corps.

The Citizen Preparedness Corps aims to give residents tools and resources to prepare for any disaster, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible. The courses serve as an introduction to responding to a natural or human-caused disaster. Participants in these free trainings are advised to properly develop family emergency plans and stock up on emergency supplies.

READ MORE: State of Emergency Declared In New York State

They're offered all over New York State at local National Guard armories, community centers, and places where people gather.

There are several locations around Western New York where these trainings are held.

Take Steps Now To Make Sure You Have The Proper Supplies

Given that we still have a long way to go before we spring into the warmer months, there are quite a few things we can do now to make sure we're better prepared for when the snow starts falling again.

The CDC, State of New York, National Weather Service, Department of Homeland Security, other government agencies, and non-profit organizations like the American Red Cross all produce lists of items and steps we should take to ensure we're properly prepared to survive an emergency.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services suggests you have preparations to survive for a few days on your own in an emergency in case emergency services can't get to you right away.

After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

-US Department of Homeland Security

Because we should be prepared to take care of ourselves for a little while. So, we've listed some of the best suggestions below.

Remember, The Most Likely Disaster We May Face Is Excessive Winter Weather

While hurricanes, earthquakes, tornados, and other things can and have happened lately, the most likely scenario we'll need to deal with is extreme winter weather. But remember that all those weather-related disasters can leave us without power and trapped inside for several days. With that in mind, there are some things you can do now to make sure you're prepared.

CDU/CSU And SPD Present New Coalition Contract Sean Gallup loading...

Have A Plan

The first thing you need to do is make sure you have a storm prep plan. This will include, but not be limited to, knowing when and where a storm is coming and having a communication plan for your family and other important people, knowing ahead of time where your supplies are and where the various types of shelters are, and being ready to act when things happen.

The CDC and Red Cross both recommend that you go as far as having emergency contact cards with important numbers and maps to important places on hand and stored in a safe place.

Texas Struggles With Unprecedented Cold And Power Outages Getty Images loading...

Prep Your Home

A big part of having your plan together is making sure your home is ready and prepared for winter weather.

Before a storm, this will include keeping the cold air out of your house by updating your insulation, caulking, and applying weather stripping. You can also put insulation on your pipes to help keep them from freezing and ensure you have smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors working their battery backups in working order.

While at it in the house, you should also gather enough supplies for anywhere from 3 to 7 days. When planning, consider the needs of each person in your household (including any pets).

Those supplies should include food, water, medicine, extra batteries, and device chargers. Also, ensure you have enough warm clothing, like hats, gloves, and blankets for everyone.

Arctic Air Mass Brings Deep Freeze To Midwest, Northeast Getty Images loading...

Prep Yourself

Once you have your house prepped, you must ensure you have everything you need, just in case you have to go outside in a storm or leave your home if you lose power. If this happens, plan to dress appropriately. Keep your nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes covered in warm, dry clothes because these are the first body parts at risk for frostbite. Also, make sure you are wearing layers of loose-fitting clothing.

If your house gets too cold, then make sure you know ahead of time where you're going and let people know that as well.

Lviv Remains Haven And Staging Ground As Russia Focuses Assault On Eastern Ukraine Getty Images loading...

Gather Necessary Information to Stay Updated

One of the biggest things I noticed is that people said they did not know the last two storms would be as bad as they were. One way to ensure this doesn't happen again is to get the proper updates from reputable sources. This includes New York State, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and your favorite radio station.

Having these apps on your devices and the alerts turned on can ensure you are in the know the next time something urgent happens.

9 Confirmed Tornados in New York All in 1 Day, So Far It's been a brutal month for tornadoes in New York State. That's not something you think you'd hear unless you lived in the Midwest or the South.

There have been 19 twisters in July, shattering the record of 13 set in 1992. 9 of them all in one day. And that number may rise as ground surveys are continuing. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Tornado Touched Down Near West Seneca, NY Take a look at the damage from a mini cyclone in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Bailey Schrier