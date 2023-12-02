White Christmas For These New York State Locations?

The lake effect snow has stopped, for now, in New York State and the warmer air has moved in. The rain is also back this weekend and the forecast calls for the snow that did pile up to melt.

Those who love snow for the Holidays, and for skiing, are praying that the cold air comes back soon. Many of the ski resorts are trying to open this weekend. However, with temperatures in the 40-50 degree range, even making snow may not be possible.

But what about the big day? Will we have a white Christmas in New York State? The odds are in our favor that it could happen for most of New York State.

The cold air is starting to creep in and in some states out west, they are looking at FEET of snow. It got us thinking about what this year's Christmas weather will look like and what are the odds for a white Christmas

Binghmaton, NY is pretty much the center of New York State (ish). According to the National Weather Service, these are the numbers when it comes to the potential for snowfall.

Based on records from 1951 to 2013 at the Binghamton Regional Airport: Christmas Snow: 65% of Christmas days have an inch or more of snow on the ground (or about 2 out of every 3 years)

19% of Christmas days have an inch or more of snowfall (or about 1 in every 5 years)

52% of Christmas days see more than a trace of snowfall (or about once every two years)

For Syracuse it looks like this:

Christmas Snow: 62% of Christmas days have an inch or more of snow on the ground (or about 3 out of every 5 years)

28% of Christmas days have an inch or more of snowfall (or about 2 in every 7 years)

40% of Christmas days see more than a trace of snowfall (or about 2 out of every 5 years)

Nearly $2 Million For New York Home With A Chef’s Kitchen Located at 132 91st St, Brooklyn, NY, this property is a great choice for you — especially if you are seeking a modern, spacious, and comfortable home in the heart of Bayridge. It’s recently renovated, with an open layout and an abundance of natural light that create a warm and inviting atmosphere in the living room and dining room.

For $1,750,000, it could be yours! Check out the house below. Gallery Credit: Zillow