Weird Lights In The Night Sky in New York State

Weird Lights In The Night Sky in New York State

mdesigner125

You may remember a time when you were a kid, where you looked up at the night sky. You could look and try to make out the constellations, airplanes, and even some unexplained lights.

We have all seen things in the night sky that don't make much sense. Most of the time, there's a logical explanation; such as a satellite or perhaps the faint sighting of a planet, such as Venus. There's also brighter stars than usual.

Get our free mobile app

This, however, is really fascinating. That's because this is not something you see very often in a night sky.

Kevin O'Neill of WGRZ posted this video of lights in the night sky. It appears as a string of lights that cut across the sky in Western New York.

Then the lights fade away. This video is even more fascinating for onlookers.

This is exactly what I saw a week ago, looking up in the clear night sky around 10 pm in South Buffalo. It lasted about five minutes before disappearing entirely.

Despite the off nature of the lights, it looks like this was Starlink satellites, which create this visual effect.

SpaceX confirmed the launch of the Starlink satellites last week, so it lines up with wat these lights were over New York.

It's really cool to watch. The string of lights literally fades away. It's pretty bright too. It would make sense why these satellites would catch the attention of those who love to look up at the night sky.

Have you seen them?

16 New York State Cities Among Most Miserable In America

Even though New York State might be home to one of the happiest cities in America, we are also home to 16 of the most miserable cities too. Business Insider identified the 50 most miserable cities in the US. Some how, New York State didn't make that part of the list. Business Insider did expand their research to over 1,000 cities and that's where New York shows up. You can take a look at the Top 50 online here. If you want the rest of the list, you can go here.

Here's where all the New York State cities ranked:

25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State

Here's the 25 worst paying jobs in New York State. Is your job on the list?

New York State's Top 20 Attractions

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.
Filed Under: new york state
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR