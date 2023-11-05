Major Soft Drink Ban Looming In New York State?

The holidays are coming and there is a good chance that you will be having some guests over. Before it gets too late, you better plan ahead and have all the drinks and snacks you need. Prices are always going up and supply issues seem to be popping up all the time.

Here in New York State, there are two types of people, those who call it "pop" and those who call it "soda". There is always a debate about who calls it the right thing. Or perhaps you just go generic and call it soft-drinks?

There is word that an ingredient that is used in some soft drinks may soon be banned by the FDA.

Medical Daily reports that:

Brominated vegetable oil has been used as a food additive since the 1920s. It was authorized for use in small quantities (not to exceed 15 parts per million) as a stabilizer in fruit-flavored beverages to prevent the ingredients from separating. "The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or we) is proposing to amend our regulations to revoke the authorization for the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in food. This action is being taken because there is no longer a reasonable certainty of no harm from the continued use of BVO in food," the agency said Thursday.

We try to make sure our kids don't drink too many sugary drinks. They beg for PRIME when we are at the stores but after we gave it to them once, they were off the charts with energy.

