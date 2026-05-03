Some smoother roads are coming to New York State. Earlier this week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan for the New York State DOT to fill 175,000 potholes across the state.

Smoother, Safer Roads Coming To New York State

Under a new proposal from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation will focus on several major roads this upcoming Spring, making them safer and smoother by filling in the potholes that form after Winter.

According to the Governor, 215 different crews from the State DOT will spend the month of April placing more than 8,000 tons of asphalt to fill an anticipated 175,000 potholes statewide. Plans are also in place from the State to use the State DOT to fill hundreds of thousands more as the weather permits over the next several months as well.

Paving Season Set To Begin In New York State

On top of filling potholes across the state, the New York State DOT will also be repaving certain roads this year as well.

The State will invest more than $600 million in more than 180 paving projects across the state to be completed this year.

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Some of the biggest paving projects this year include a $58 Million in project on Long Island and a $5.1 Million paving project on Harlem Road in West Seneca, New York.

You can see a list of all the different paving projects coming up in New York State HERE. .