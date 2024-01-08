Easy Hack To Win The Lottery In New York State

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to fatten up your bank account in 2024, you’re not alone! So many New Yorkers are looking to get their hands on more money this year, whether it's to save up for something big like a new house or a car, or to pay off their holiday credit card debts.

Even though saving money can be tough, some New York State residents just can’t let their big lottery dreams go - and that’s okay! You just have to be smart about the way you play.

In fact, there’s a pretty genius hack out there that could give you the best odds of hitting the jackpot in 2024.

The Easiest Way To Win The New York State Lottery

YouTube/Canva YouTube/Canva loading...

There’s something so satisfying about digging a quarter out of your car’s cup holder and knowing right away if you’ve won off of a scratch-off ticket. Instead of waiting for a huge drawing (that you probably won’t win), you can find out instantly if you’ve won some money.

So many fans of playing scratch-offs just pick ones with the snazziest name or the highest grand prize. Don’t do that! There’s a better way to pick which scratch-off game you should play from the New York State lottery - look at their odds of winning.

You Need To Be Picky Which Scratch-Offs You Buy

What many people don’t realize before they grab a scratch-off is that different games have different numbers of prizes still available.

By just picking any ticket at random at the convenience store, you could have possibly picked a game that may only have one or two prizes left to win. (And some of them don’t have any prizes left at all, but New York State hasn’t pulled them from stores yet! How rude.)

Your best bet is to buy scratch-offs that have the highest odds of winning, based on the number of prizes still up for grabs.

But how do you know which games those are?

Which NY Lotto Scratch-Offs Have The Best Odds Of Winning?

Right on the New York State Lottery website, you can look at the odds for every scratch-off game currently available.

Each game lists the amount of each cash prize, the number of those prizes still available to win, and the odds of winning percentage for each.

Unfortunately, making sense of all of that data the NY Lotto provides can be confusing, and if you’re not good with numbers, all of the info could make your head spin.

The Best New York State Lotto Scratch-Offs To Buy This Month

Thanks to a company called LottoEdge, who took some serious time to analyze all of those numbers, we now know which NY Lotto scratch-offs will give you the highest chance of winning in January 2024.

Wasting cash on a game you most likely won’t win is like flushing your money down the toilet. Instead, check out these ten New York State lottery scratch-offs that, according to LottoEdge, will give you the best shot of winning the jackpot.