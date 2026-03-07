New York State’s Policy for Riding ATV’s at Night

Saying goodbye to the snow and hello to mud and spring means one thing in New York State, it’s time to transition from snowmobiles to ATVs.

For motorsports enthusiasts across the state, trails will soon start filling up. But before you fire up your ATV or side-by-side, there’s one New York law that many riders don’t realize exists.

ATV Headlight and Taillight Laws in New York State

Most riders know that having a working headlight and taillight is required. That part seems obvious. But did you know New York State law requires those lights to be operable from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise?

"(e) a lighted white headlight approved by the commissioner and a

lighted red taillight approved by the commissioner when operated for

one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise".

According to information published by the New York State Senate, an ATV may not be operated during those hours unless it is equipped with functioning headlights and taillights that meet specific standards.

Equipment Requirements Go Beyond Just “Working Lights”

The law goes further than many people realize.

It outlines:

When lights must be used

The minimum candlepower required

Restrictions on flashing or colored lights that could resemble emergency vehicles

In other words, it’s not just about flipping a switch. Your lighting equipment must meet specific legal standards.

Why a Pre-Season ATV Checklist Is Important

Spring is a great time to do a full equipment check before hitting the trails.

Some riders use their ATVs year-round on private property for work or transportation. However, if you plan to ride on public trails, it’s critical to make sure:

Your ATV is properly registered

You carry required insurance

All safety equipment is functional

Your lights meet legal requirements

Trail Monitoring and Law Enforcement

It’s common to see county sheriffs or officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation monitoring trail systems throughout the season.

They routinely check for:

Proper registration

Insurance documentation

Required safety equipment

Compliance with state ATV laws

This isn’t new, but every spring, some riders are caught off guard.

Spring Riding Season Is Almost Here

With temperatures climbing into the 60s and even 70s in some parts of New York, snow is quickly turning to mud. That typically means ATV trail systems won’t be far behind in opening for the season.

As always: Ride responsibly. Know the laws. And never forget your helmet.