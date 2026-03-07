New York State’s Policy for Riding ATV’s at Night
Saying goodbye to the snow and hello to mud and spring means one thing in New York State, it’s time to transition from snowmobiles to ATVs.
For motorsports enthusiasts across the state, trails will soon start filling up. But before you fire up your ATV or side-by-side, there’s one New York law that many riders don’t realize exists.
ATV Headlight and Taillight Laws in New York State
Most riders know that having a working headlight and taillight is required. That part seems obvious. But did you know New York State law requires those lights to be operable from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise?
"(e) a lighted white headlight approved by the commissioner and a
lighted red taillight approved by the commissioner when operated for
one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise".
According to information published by the New York State Senate, an ATV may not be operated during those hours unless it is equipped with functioning headlights and taillights that meet specific standards.
Equipment Requirements Go Beyond Just “Working Lights”
The law goes further than many people realize.
It outlines:
When lights must be used
The minimum candlepower required
Restrictions on flashing or colored lights that could resemble emergency vehicles
Related: The 90 Degree Angle Law in New York State
In other words, it’s not just about flipping a switch. Your lighting equipment must meet specific legal standards.
Why a Pre-Season ATV Checklist Is Important
Spring is a great time to do a full equipment check before hitting the trails.
Some riders use their ATVs year-round on private property for work or transportation. However, if you plan to ride on public trails, it’s critical to make sure:
- Your ATV is properly registered
- You carry required insurance
- All safety equipment is functional
- Your lights meet legal requirements
Trail Monitoring and Law Enforcement
It’s common to see county sheriffs or officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation monitoring trail systems throughout the season.
Read More: ATV and Snowmobile Laws Updated for New York State in 2026
They routinely check for:
- Proper registration
- Insurance documentation
- Required safety equipment
- Compliance with state ATV laws
This isn’t new, but every spring, some riders are caught off guard.
Spring Riding Season Is Almost Here
With temperatures climbing into the 60s and even 70s in some parts of New York, snow is quickly turning to mud. That typically means ATV trail systems won’t be far behind in opening for the season.
As always: Ride responsibly. Know the laws. And never forget your helmet.
