New York State Still Sending Out STAR Money

New York State is still sending out checks for the STAR check. Some checks were issued on September 15.

You are probably wondering when you STAR check will arrive from New York State? The average check is over $420 so, you probably have a nice surprise coming to you real soon. You WILL NOT get a STAR check or direct deposit if you and your spouse make over a combined $500,000 a year.

You are able to see what the status is on your check from the lookup that New York State has provided.

What is the STAR check that people get every year from New York State?

The School Tax Relief (STAR) program offers property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners. If you are eligible and enrolled in the STAR program, you'll receive your benefit each year in one of two ways: STAR credit check.

How do I get signed up to receive the STAR check from New York State?

You must sign up for the program otherwise, you will not get a check. You also must be eligible for the STAR rebate. You can do it online, by the phone, or in most instances, your town or village.

When will I get the New York State STAR check? When is New York State sending out the homeowners check?

You can see the status of the STAR checks for each town and school district here. It is super easy to use the LOOK UP feature. All you have to do is pick the county that you live in, the school district and you will see the DELIVERY STATUS of your check.