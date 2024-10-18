The Best Cities For New Moms In New York State

Challenging, frustrating, rewarding, life-changing…

We can use all of these descriptions when asked how it feels to be a mom. Trying to balance raising a family with all of your other responsibilities is certainly not an easy gig; especially if you’re on your own trying to do so.

If you’re becoming a mom for the first time, maybe you’re thinking about relocating somewhere that will give you the best opportunities and resources to help you raise a child for the first time. But where are those places?

If you’re a New York resident, keep scrolling to see which of those cities are near you (or if you live in one already).

The Ranking Of Best Cities For New Moms In New York State

The homecare company Lawnstarter looked at 200 large cities across the U.S., including several here in New York State, and ranked them in order of being a great place to live if you’re looking for support as a new mom– especially with the various challenges that arise when caring for a baby for the first time.

Things like average delivery costs, access to lactation spaces, and reproductive rights, along with 45 other metrics, determined which cities in New York State are the best for new moms.