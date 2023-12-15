The Most Googled Player In The NFL This Year Is A Buffalo Bill

For the first time in a long time, the Buffalo Bills have multiple stars on their team that are known nationally but none are more well-known across the country than this one.

Betting experts at BettingTop10.ca were hoping to put together the ultimate "NFL Dream Team" that was determined by the fans. To do it, they looked at Google data from searches around the country to find the most Googled players.

Their research showed that the player that people were asking about is actually a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Was the most googled player in the NFL Josh Allen?

There are some huge stars on the Bills. Of course, the biggest is Josh Allen. He's on a ton of national commercials, his face is on the cover of the EA Sports game "Madden 2024" and of course, he's made a name as arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

But he's not the most googled player in the NFL.

Was Stefon Diggs the most googled player in the NFL?

Stefon Diggs was the focus of a lot of national media after leaving the locker room following the huge loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the 2022 season. There was a big narrative about how he wanted out of Buffalo and was hoping to be traded to another team (something that he has disputed since day 1). He's also one of the best receivers in the NFL.

He wasn't the most googled player in the NFL.

Was Von Miller the most googled player in the NFL?

Von Miller has been one of the best players in the NFL for years. He's a two-time Super Bowl champ with both the Broncos and the Rams. He's been a menace on defense at every team that he's played for. You would think with the injury he sustained on Thanksgiving of 2022 people would be googling his name to find out when he would be back or if he would be playing against their team. He was also the subject of a story involving domestic violence with his girlfriend in Dallas.

He's had a lot going on and he was the second most googled linebacker in the NFL. But even he wasn't the most googled player in the NFL.

So who was the NFL's most googled player?

This one makes total sense when you think about it. He was the most googled defensive back this year. He was searched about 7.1 million times per month. It was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

After his on-field accident where he had to be brought back to life by team doctors, people wanted to know his status. Was he going to survive? Was he going to be able to recover if he did? Would he ever play again?

Luckily, we have the answers to those questions. Not only did he survive, but it looks as though he's recovered fully and has been able to play again in 2023. He has only made the active roster a couple times this year, but is back with the Bills.

