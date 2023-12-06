Massive Flight Discount For Students In New York State

There is a limited time offer for students to fly home this Holiday season and it is tied to a promotion from Amazon Prime.

The countdown to Christmas is on and the scramble to get home after the current semester is also in full speed. There is nothing like coming home for the Holidays, especially for those those students who have missed a good home cooked meal for a couple of months.

You'll need to hurry as this offer for $25 flights is limited to a few thousand people. There is some good news as there are additional discounts and offers available for students after these tickets sell out.

Let's say you miss this offer, what can you do to save some money and, most importantly, get a seat? It may be time to consider a flight home on Christmas. According to reports, flying on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day can be a great way to get home for Holidays.

Travelandleisure.com says that:

For those looking to get a travel deal on cheaper flights, flying on the holiday itself could be a helpful solution. The study recommends travel on Christmas Eve or even Christmas Day as airlines tend to have a high number of seats available at a discounted price, with the least amount of passengers.

Have a safe and happy Holiday season and best of luck getting home to see your family!

