Why Bills Fans Are Now Hesitant To Buy Madden 24

It was big news for Buffalo Bills fans when the cover of Madden 24 was revealed to have a familiar face gracing its cover.

After the rumors caught on fire on social media, EA officially confirmed that Bills quarterback Josh Allen would be the new face of the franchise - an honor bestowed on only the top athletes in the NFL (and for Madden himself after he passed away).

The game costs $69.99 and will be released on August 18th (but fans who pre ordered it will be able to play it a few days earlier on the 15th).

But what if you’re not a fan of video games? Should Bills fans buy it anyway just for their memorabilia collection?

Buffalo Bills Fans Facing A Dilemma Over Madden 24

Diehard Bills fans who aren’t video game buffs are struggling with whether or not they should buy the game. Admittingly, paying nearly 70 bucks for a video game you have no intention of playing is pretty steep, and doesn’t seem like the best way to spend their money.

On the other hand, this is the first time a member of the Buffalo Bills has been on the cover, so the new Madden 24 could be a piece of prized Bills Mafia merch.

This poster on the Buffalo Bills subreddit was having second thoughts about shelling out the cash just for the face on the case, and asked his fellow redditors what they thought.

Needless to say, plenty of fellow Bills fans understood his plight, but didn’t recommend that he spend the money.

"I’m sure plenty are thinking of doing it, or already have. It’s worth noting, the cover of him with the fans, is digital only. If you’re buying for that cover, save your money, and print your own."

Others suggested having a little patience, as the price of the game is sure to go down over the next few months.

"I usually buy it the week of the Super Bowl every other year. It's usually $20-$30 by then."

On the other hand, some people thought, “What’s the problem?” Josh Allen on the cover of Madden is a big deal, and it might be worth spending $60+ to have something worth saving.

"You’re not. I’ve been fighting with myself over the same urge. I’ve been playing Madden since 1992. Lately I haven’t been buying it because I didn’t want to reward their trash games. But then go and put a Buffalo Bill on the cover. Something I never thought I’d see."

"I think they’re just thinking of it like a collectible. If they don’t mind paying then $60 isn’t outrageous. Has (sp) a bill ever been on a madden cover before?

It’s like buying a Bills helmet. I’m never going to wear it, but I’ll look at it"

Should Bills Fans Buy Madden NFL 24 Just For The Cover?

Curse or no curse, Josh Allen on the cover of this year’s madden is pretty freakin’ cool. If you love the game and would buy it anyway, it’s a no-brainer to spend the money and get the game for their collection.

You’ve got to admit though, that it’s a lot of money to drop on a game that will stay wrapped up or just collect dust. If it’s just the picture you’re looking for, maybe give it some time and get ready to buy it at a deep discount on Black Friday.

You could also check out sites like eBay to see if someone is just selling the case by itself on the cheap, or sell the game there and keep the cover to make some of your money back.

