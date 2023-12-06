These New York Counties Have Huge Flu Numbers

The latest numbers regarding the spread of the flu in New York State are not good. However, it is December and flu season is here!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have all become more "germ aware" and try harder to keep germs at bay. From washing hands to wearing as mask, most people have stepped up their efforts to stay healthy.

Although you can try hard to prevent getting sick, the flu is the flu and many of us will start to feel it soon.

According to the New York State Department of Health, cases have risen by over 25-percent in the last week and hospitalizations have surged by 30-percent.

The counties with the highest amount of cases in the Western New York region are Erie, Niagara, and Chautauqua.

Portions of New York City have seen more than 600 cases over the last week and those numbers will likely rise. Last year, the largest amount of flu cases were reported right around Christmas or December 24-25.

In the last recorded week, there were more than 4,000 cases reported in New York State.

The larger issue that is concerning to New York State health officials is the recent surge in RSV cases in adults and kids.

It is time to remember to wash hands and stay away from work if you don't feel good. There is also something to be said for taking vitamins on a regular basis.

