Most New York Babies Are “Made” On This Day

Some New Yorkers get a little more festive on certain holidays than others!

An online sports betting site decided to take it upon itself to look into one particular way that couples across New York State celebrate their favorite holidays. And it’s…well… interesting, to say the least.

Betway looked at the year-round birth rates in all 50 states to determine which holidays seem to lead to an uptick in births nine months later. In other words, which national holidays spark the biggest baby boom?

Their research showed that overall, most babies in the U.S. are born in August and September, leading some to believe that Thanksgiving and Christmas are the most popular holidays to make a baby. However, July also saw a lot of babies being born across the country, so it looks like Halloween is also a favorite time for couples to, well, you know.

Get our free mobile app

These Holidays Are When Most Babies Are Conceived In New York State

You’ll be shocked when you find out which holiday is the most popular for getting busy. Scroll down to find out.

#6 Valentine's Day

baby valentine's day Canva loading...

So much for romance! Surprisingly, Valentine’s Day was the holiday with the lowest number of babies born nine months later. In November, only 0.866 babies were born per 1,000 people in New York State.

#5 Fourth Of July

baby 4th of july Canva loading...

Apparently, the only fireworks you’ll see on July 4th in New York State are in the sky. Only 0.873 babies are born here per 1,000 people in April following America’s birthday.

#4 Spring Break

baby spring break Canva loading...

Whether it’s a romantic couple’s getaway or getting away from the kids, spring break is a popular time to make a baby here in New York State, with 0.888 babies born per 1,000 people nine months later.

#3 Christmas/New Year’s Day

Baby Christmas Canva loading...

We grouped these two winter holidays together, because they're nearly a week apart from each other. That being said, 0.923 babies are born per 1,000 people in New York State nine months after the first of the year.

#2 Thanksgiving

baby thanksgiving Canva loading...

You’d think the full bellies, sleepiness, and football would be the antithesis of making babies on Thanksgiving. Apparently that’s not the case, because 0.952 babies are born per 1,000 New Yorkers in late August/early September.

#1 Halloween

baby halloween Canva loading...

The most popular holiday in New York state to conceive a baby is…Halloween? 0.957 babies are born per 1,000 people nine months after this candy-crazy holiday in New York State.

Maybe seeing all of the cute kids in their costumes makes future parents want to create one of their own? Or maybe it’s because costumes come into play…

We’ll leave it at that.