10 Holiday Gifts For Frustrated Buffalo Bills Fans

Well…this is fun, isn’t it?

Unfortunately, feeling low comes with the territory of being a ride-or-die Buffalo Bills fan. OG fans know the pain all too well, having suffered and survived the heartbreak of the 1990’s Bills.

Then, after several years of unsuccessful attempts at rebuilding and living through an agonizing 17 year playoff drought (and the height of the New England Patriots dynasty), things started to finally look like they were turning around for our beloved team.

The Pegula’s swooped in, giving us a glimmer of hope. Sean McDermott practically rode in on a white horse, and shortly after shortly after gave us our knight in shining armor, Josh Allen. Talent after talent began to get developed and show off their assets, like Stefon Diggs, Tre White, and Micah Hyde.

Josh Allen Dawson Know Getty Images/Canva loading...

It looked like all was right in the world, but smart Bills fans who have “been there, done that” knew better. Cue the injuries, the questionable coaching, and the interceptions, and here we are, hanging off to our 2023-2024 playoff hopes by a thread.

Just because the Buffalo Bills aren’t the same team we’ve seen these past few years doesn’t mean we’ll give up on them entirely. In fact, quite the opposite - we’ve seen worse, and have come out the other side. If anything, Bills Mafia could be the most resilient fanbase in the NFL.

But - that doesn’t mean we’re not super ticked this season.

For Bills fans who will love their team until they die, but also need to vent their frustrations, here are 10 holiday gifts to grab on Etsy that just might (finally) make them smile when they see this under the tree.