5 Of The Coziest Winter Towns In The US Are In New York

Now that the weather is starting to feel a little more like fall, you might be looking for somewhere to settle in for the winter. You don't have to go far if you're in New York.

While some people love summer for its beach days, sunshine, and warm weather, fall people are looking for the opposite. They're looking forward to chillier weather, nights in by a fireplace with a mug of hot chocolate or something with pumpkin spice in it. If it's cozy that you're looking forward to, we have a bunch of towns and cities here in the empire state that fit the bill.

How do you determine what makes a town or city "cozy?"

When you think of a cozy bed or a cozy home, you can probably picture it in your mind. But what does it mean to be a cozy town? Stacker put together a list of 50 Cozy Towns To Visit This Winter. In order to put it together they asked around. They asked the opinions of people who had visited them. They checked nationwide publications and they checked out what the tourist attractions in those cities are.

New York had 5 towns on the list

The list included towns across the entire country and New York did pretty well. They actually had towns in 5 of the slots. Here are the 5 from New York, the rest of the list is below:

Barryville, NY - "Stay at the ECCE Bed & Breakfast for a romantic B&B experience, and visit the Stickett Inn for Intelligentsia coffee and other treats from local purveyors."

Livingston Manor - "Nestled in the Sullivan Catskills, Livingston Manor offers everything you'll need for a cozy winter escape."

Lake Placid, NY - "Home to two Winter Olympics, Lake Placid offers every winter sporting activity imaginable, but the town is also home to great dining, hotels, and even three local breweries."

Lake George, NY - "If you're looking for an activity-packed winter getaway, the Adirondack town of Lake George is a great place to find it. "

Saratoga Springs, NY - "Winter brings a host of events to Saratoga Springs, including road-running races, dance festivals, and its well-known restaurant week. "

