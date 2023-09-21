Another Buffalo Bills Player Suddenly Announces Retirement

The Buffalo Bills are currently preparing to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It’ll be the third matchup between the two teams since 2019 and the fourth matchup since 2015.

The 1-1 Bills will face a quarterback they have never faced before in second-year pro, Sam Howell. Howell is in the midst of his first full season as the starting quarterback.

The Bills defense had a good first two games of the season, stifling the Raiders offense last Sunday, while only allowing one 80-yard run against the Jets in week 1. Outside of that, the Bills defense played great against New York.

The defense will have to continue on with Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson as their two middle linebackers, as a veteran who was recently signed has decided to call it a career.

Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network is reporting that Christian Kirksey is retiring after a 10-year career.

The former Houston Texans starting middle linebacker was released on cutdown day in late August. The Bills signed him to the practice squad and the expectation from fans was that he would eventually be brought up to the 53-man roster and start games. That will not happen now.

Garafolo is also reporting that because of Kirksey’s intention to retire, the Bills will bring back linebacker A.J. Klein to the practice squad.

Klein knows the system and has been with the organization on and off for the last four seasons. It’s the logical move to make with veteran help, which the Bills need behind Bernard.

Kirksey is the second Bills player to suddenly retire in the last month. Offensive tackle Brandon Shell retired in August.

