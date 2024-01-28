This Celebrity Is The Most Talked About In New York

We talk about celebrities a lot. From their relationships to the scandals, people can't get enough celebrity gossip. So which one were we talking about the most in NY in 2023?

First of all, who cares?

It's interesting when stuff like this shows up. So many people will put the words, "who cares" in comments on stories like this one. We get it. In the big scheme of things, it just doesn't matter. Celebrity gossip is just that. Important things are happening around the world that we should be focusing on. But to be honest, a lot of the time, people just want to take a break from that stuff.

Tons of people care about this kind of stuff because it gives them that break from reality. It gives them that moment to wonder about what life would be like if they were the celebrity that they were searching for information on. We know that people care about it because they're actively searching for it. That's what this study is based on.

A study was done to find the most searched celebrity

The study, conducted by CSGOLuck, collated data around which celebrities appeared at the top under 'related topics' on Google Trends when searching 'TMZ' in each state over the past 12 months. The goal was to identify who Americans were searching for updates on the most.

Who were New Yorkers searching for in 2023

According to this study, New Yorkers couldn't get enough of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

We have to remember, that for most of 2023, the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift relationship was just a rumor. So all of the questions were being searched. Was Travis really dating Taylor Swift? What will Travis Kelce and Taylor do on New Year's Eve? Was Travis Kelce really at a Taylor Swift show in South America? Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift break up? And for Taylor Swift fans who didn't know anything about football, who is this Travis Kelce guy that is said to be dating Taylor Swift?

It wasn't just New York that was asking questions about Travis Kelce

Remember, this study was done nationwide. New York was one of 9 states where Travis Kelce was the most talked about celebrity. He was actually the second most searched celebrity behind Jamie Foxx who was the focus of 16 states.

