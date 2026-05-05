PICTURES: Demolition Has Now Begun at Buffalo Bills Stadium

The main power has been shut off as of Friday at the old Highmark Stadium and it has started to be demolished by some excavators that are there on site.

Who is knocking down the stadium?

Erie County has hired Arc Building Partners to take down the stadium. Originally, the stadium was expected to be demolished in the Spring of 2027, but it looks like they are very ahead of schedule. Perhaps at this speed, the parking lot will be ready for the new stadium when it opens to the public for the red and blue scrimmage during training camp.

Training Camp will be back at St. John Fisher coming up in July.

Is there going to be an implosion day at the Bills Stadium?

A lot of people thought that there was going to be an implosion day where Western New York fans would line up on the streets and watch the beloved stadium crumble, but that is not the case. Experts who are taking down the stadium said that it is going to be a "methodical demolition".

You can still buy a lot of 'memorabilia' from the company that has been hired to sell all of the items inside Highmark Stadium. There is a lot of popular items that are sold out including the seats, the turf and goal posts--but, there are still many unique items left--they just are not that cheap. For example, you can buy the bathroom sign that simply says 'MEN' or 'WOMEN' for $100. Or you can buy the sign that says 'STAIRS' for $100. They have higher prices items like the section signs for $2,500.