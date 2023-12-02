Are Las Vegas Weddings Recognized In New York State?

The year is starting to wind down and as we approach 2024, you may be thinking about tying the knot. For some, a large and lavish wedding may not be ideal and that may mean a trip to Las Vegas for the nuptials!

Weddings have gotten so big and fancy and expensive that couples are starting out in debt as soon as they say "I do". Some couples are spending well over $100,000 to get married and inviting hundreds of guests to join them. While it may seem like a fairy tale, the financial reality is tough to swallow.

But if you are thinking of going to Vegas to get married, and save some money, is that union recognized by New York State?

According to most of the answers we found online; yes, the marriage is legal and recognized.

Yes. If it was validly entered into in Vegas, it will be valid in New York.

While most people visit Las Vegas to gamble and tour the area, a big portion of the tourism in Sin City is couples getting hitched. Visit Las Vegas says that:

Marriages in Las Vegas are legally binding throughout the U.S. and in most countries around the world.

Is it actually cheaper to get married in Las Vegas? What does a Las Vegas wedding cost? It turns out, it is much cheaper to tie the knot in Vegas than a large wedding in your hometown. It can be half of what you might pay in New York State.

According to The Wedding Report, couples who married in Nevada in 2022 spent an average of $24,097 on their wedding.

