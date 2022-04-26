Say What! Did You Know That New York Has 12 Seasons?

I think that we all can agree that there are four seasons in the United States: Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. I recently learned that in New York there are actually 12 seasons and I believe that they could even overlap.

One thing about New York is if you don't like the weather today then hold on, there is a good chance it'll be different in the near future. I remember on Thursday, April 14th, we had a cloudy day with temperatures in the 70's.

By Easter Sunday, April 17th, we had some light spring snow on the way to church with some sunshine and wind later in the day, Tuesday, April 19th, we had a Winter Storm Warning for the entire Southern Tier with up to a foot of snow and power outages everywhere. Hello, Spring of Deception!

Where else but in the Southern Tier of New York, can you use all four of these in four consecutive days? Golf clubs, lawnmower, snow blower, and motorcycle. I know that I've been there, what about you?

The Actual 12 Seasons In New York

Winter - No explanation is needed

Fool's Spring - Slushy mud season

Second Winter - Slick frozen mud season

Spring of Deception - We Are Here, see above for an explanation. Muddy mud mud

Third Winter - Frozen lumpy mud

The Pollening - Hello pollen my old friend, you've come to clog my head again

Actual Spring - No explanation is needed

Summer - One Week

Hell's Front Porch - Feels Like Florida With Even More Humidity

False Fall - It's finally cooling off...until it doesn't

Second Summer - Two weeks

Actual Fall - No explanation is needed

This is why weathermen/weatherwomen love to work in New York, no two days are ever the same.

