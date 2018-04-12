With production reportedly set to begin this summer, IT: Chapter Two has officially started casting the adult versions of the actors from last year’s horror hit. The latest additions to the cast are downright inspired: James McAvoy and Bill Hader — the latter of whom was featured on our own wish list for the highly-anticipated sequel.

According to THR , Bill Hader and James McAvoy are in talks to star in IT: Chapter Two , which is set to begin production in Toronto this summer with returning director Andy Muschietti. They’ll be joining Jessica Chastain , who previously signed on to portray the grown-up version of Beverly Marsh, played in the first film by breakout star Sophia Lillis. Chastain was a clear fan-favorite for Bevy, but she’s also a bit of a no-brainer because she worked with Muschietti before (she starred in his feature debut, Mama ).

McAvoy isn’t a name we’ve seen on many fan-casting lists, but he’s an excellent choice for the role of grown-up Bill Denbrough — the leader of the Losers Club, played in last year’s IT by Jaeden Lieberher. Hader will, of course, play Richie Tozier, the group jokester with an affinity for impressions who grows up to become a radio DJ. Finn Wolfhard played Richie in the first film.

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the sequel picks up several years later, when a tragedy brings Bill, Richie, Bevy and the rest of the gang back to Derry to once again defeat the evil entity known as Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard). As previously confirmed, the sequel will feature flashbacks with new scenes filmed by the beloved cast of the first IT .

IT: Chapter Two is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.