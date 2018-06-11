IT: Chapter Two has slowly been filling out its adult cast, from Jessica Chastain to James McAvoy . Finally, the last member of the adult Losers Club for Andy Muschietti ‘s sequel has been found, and rather perfectly, it’s older Mike Hanlon, the last kid to join the Losers Club. The adult Mike may not be as big of a name as the rest of the cast, but you’ve seen him shirtless on your television many times.

The young version of Mike Hanlon was played by Chosen Jacobs Muschietti’s first installment, and in Chapter Two he’ll be played be Isaiah Mustafa, aka the Old Spice guy. (No, not Terry Crews, but the guy who took over after Terry Crews.) The actor, also known for playing Luke Garraway on Freeform’s Shadowhunters, was announced as the new Mike by Jacobs over the weekend on Instagram . After charming you in the shower and atop a horse , Mustafa will be the primary knowledge source to help his friends defeat IT in the sequel.

As fans of Stephen King ’s novel know, Mike is the only member of the Losers Club who stays behind in Derry. He reminds his friends of the pact they made when a new string of child murders kicks off, and thanks to his knowledge from becoming the local librarian, he’s able to assist his friends in defeating IT.

Muschietti’s sequel will also star Chastain as the grown up Beverly March, McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, and Bill Skarsgard returning as Pennywise, aka IT. The new film is written by IT writer Gary Dauberman and will pickup decades after the first movie when the friends return to Derry to confront the evil from their childhood one last time. IT: Chapter Two arrives September 6, 2019.