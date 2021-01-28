Is Moe’s Utica Closed?-Moe’s Plaza In North Utica Is Up For Lease

Utica's Moe's location in North Utica has been temporary closed during the pandemic. Is the site permanently closed? The entire plaza is now listed as "For Lease" in Utica.

According to the Moe's website, the North Utica location located at 90 North Genesee Street in Utica is listed as temporarily closed:

***Our restaurants may be experiencing limited hours or may be closed. Please call to confirm operating hours. Thank you for your patience during this time*** Thursday- closed

Friday- closed

Saturday- closed

Sunday- closed

Monday- closed

Tuesday- closed

Wednesday- closed"

When you call the local number at (315) 507-4440, there is no mention of the location being closed temporarily, or for good. This change doesn't appear to have affected the New Hartford location of Moe's, or the Rome one.

We have reached out to the local franchise to see what exactly is going on. We will update this article when we have more information.

Moe’s restaurants started opening up in our region in Central New York back in 2012 with the New Hartford location, 2013 with the North Utica and Rome locations. All three locations were part of the local franchise group’s plan to have “all of Oneida County covered” for Central New Yorker's to enjoy.

Moe's Plaza For Lease

Currently the plaza in North Utica is listed as "For Lease" with Cameron Group LLC:

Key Facts

- Located on North Genesee St. at NYS Thruway Exit 31

- 27,418 cars/day on North Genesee St.

- 6,536 cars/day on Wurz Ave.

- High visibility, signalized intersection"

You can read more online here.