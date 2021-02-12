Internet Helps Find Two Stolen Snowmobiles In Rome

Justin Matthews of the Rome area turned to the internet to help a friend find their stolen snowmobiles and the internet didn't disappoint.

Matthews turned to Facebook, specifically the "Tug Hill Snowmobiling, N.Y." group page.

"Posting for a friend, last night 2/10 a locked trailer in Rome NY was broken into and two sleds were stolen. 2007 Crossfire 700 Yellowstone Edition 2011 Polaris IQ LXT 550F"

The Polaris was mint condition and all all stock, 2up and crossfire were also stocked up and with stickers.

Both snowmobiles have been recovered at a residence in Rome. Matthews reported that the party responsible for the theft would soon be in custody.

Unfortunately damage to both sleds but definitely very lucky. Thank you all again for all your help and sharing, happy we have such a great community locally supporting the sport and thankful not only they were recovered but the people involved have been brought to justice."

Through this post, which was shared over 340 times, justice was served. The internet can be pretty cool sometimes when it's used for good.

