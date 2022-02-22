See Inside the Baldwin’s Stunning Antique Farmhouse in VT – One Hour from Albany

Alec Baldwin and his family just purchased a sprawling, 250-year-old antique farmhouse as well as the stunning 55-acre property it overlooks, an hour north of Albany in beautiful nearby Arlington, VT - just outside of Manchester.

Check out the photo gallery of their new, very old home, below!

A lot has been made of Alec Baldwin recently after the much-discussed tragic events that took place on the set of the movie "Rust" last October. And while much of the conversation stems from the wrongful-death lawsuit filed against the actor by the family of slain Halyna Hutchins, there is some other news.

Shortly after the horrific, accidental death of Hutchins, Alec Baldwin along with Hilaria and their 6 children sought out nearby Vermont for a little peace and solace while the media circus swirled around them. Back in November, we published a story about the rental property the family was staying in just outside of Manchester, VT where Alec and Hilaria were spotted around town sipping coffee, grabbing food, and occasionally stopping to talk to reporters.

During their time in Vermont, it was noted by locals that the family seemed to really enjoy the Vermont town and had begun the process of looking for a place more permanent than the Airbnb rental they were staying at.

According to the Bennington Banner, they were successful in their hunt, as it was just announced last week the Baldwin's closed on the $1.75M dollar Arlington, VT farmhouse just last week, and we can show you what it looks like.

See Inside the Baldwin's Recently Purchased Stunning Antique Farmhouse in VT

