UPDATED 12:23 p.m.- Ilon Police say they've located Izabelle with the help of social media

Ilion Police are looking for a missing teen.

14-year old Izabelle Shibley was last seen in the Village of Ilion at around 4:00 on Sunday afternoon.

She was wearing wearing a metallic gold colored jacket and black leggings with black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ilion Police at (315) 894-9911.