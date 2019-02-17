Is this the real life? Yes... yes, it is. Someone played Queen 's "Bohemian Rhapsody" on guitar with a pair of chopsticks, but not exactly in the way you're thinking. In the weirdest of ways, it's sort of brilliant.

Wielding the title "1% Guitar Skills 9% Chopsticks Skills 90% Editing Skills," this video doesn't lie. Rather than simply replacing a guitar pick with chopsticks, YouTuber Ralph Jay Triumfo elects to play each note of the song once and meticulously edit it together until he has the final piece.

Does this strip the human element to the song and music in general? It sure does. It actually sounds like a MIDI (digital music software) version of the song, which is a testament to his skills as a video editor. And the chopsticks? Maybe there's some tonal difference achieved here rather than using a standard pick.

The songbird melodies of "Bohemian Rhapsody" exude a lullaby effect in this video, making it a refreshing take on a song that has been covered with such varying results over the decades. It's such a unique piece of music with its operatic bombast and arresting arrangement that covering it traditionally is almost a "why bother?"

