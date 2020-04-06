Iconic CNY Ice Cream Shop Making the Quarantine Kit We All Really Need

An iconic Central New York ice cream is stepping up to make the quarantine kit we all really need.

Sure, we can stock up on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes, but what we really need is ice cream.

Bonomo's Dari Creme has launched the Family Quarantine Kit, which contains 2 flavors of ice cream, a sundae topping, and sprinkles. You can get it for 3-5 people or for 5-8 people. (Let's be honest, with the quarantine, it's basically for 1 person, if that person is me.)

Call 315-853-2116 to reserve yours.

Just hand me a spoon.