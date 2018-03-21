Even though March 20th is the first official day of spring and the temperatures still frigid, ice cream stands across CNY like Bonomo's are opening up as well and surprisingly it's no ghost town!

It was quite comical bundling the family up just to go grab some ice cream but I changed my tune once I saw that there were actually lines outdoors and the parking lot was reasonably full (and once I tasted my vanilla cone!) Growing up, my family and I have always been ice cream eaters throughout the winter anyway, but putting hats and gloves on for a soft-serve outing was a first.

We know for sure that the Ice Cream Factory in Chadwicks is opening THIS Saturday also, but check your favorite ice cream stand's website or FB page to make sure that they're open before going through all the trouble of piling everyone in the car. If you're not as crazy as we are, the appropriate warmer spring weather will get here in practice. Eventually.

