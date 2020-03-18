How Will Amazon’s New Shipping Policy Affect Your Orders?

Amazon announced that they will prioritize shipments of vital supplies to their warehouses. How will that affect your orders?

In a statement to it's sellers, Amazon says it plans to accept only shipments of 'vital supplies' to its US and European warehouses. Amazon defines 'vital supplies' as the following categories:

baby products

health and household items

beauty and personal care

grocery

industrial and scientific

pet supplies

This policy is in place until April 5th.

"We are prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers," the statement says.

If you order something that falls outside of these categories, you'll still receive it, until Amazon warehouses run out of that item. Amazon has also told customers that delivery may take a little longer than normal, as the online giant hires more workers to keep up with increased demand.

Bottom line: you're still going to get your order, it just may take a little longer. Things might be out of stock, but that's no different than Christmas.

