Black Panther left theaters on August 9, 2019, after grossing more than $1.3 billion worldwide. But if by some chance you missed the film during its initial run — or you want the chance to see it again — Marvel is putting the film back in theaters for one week next month. Best of all, tickets are totally free.

From the press release:

Disney announced today that Academy Award®-nominated and SAG® winner “Black Panther” will return to the big screen to celebrate Black History Month for a one-week engagement, February 1-7, at 250 participating AMC Theatres locations. To ensure that the movie is accessible to all, tickets are free for everyone, and there will be two showings per day at each participating theater.

You can get your free tickets by going to WeTicketIt.com/BlackPanther . The film is going back into theaters in more than 30 states (plus Washington D.C.); you can check if there are any locations in your area right at that website. (New Yorkers like myself, for example, can choose between four different Manhattan theaters, plus a location in the Bronx.) Find the screening you want, type in your info, and that’s it. (I just tried it out myself; it couldn’t be easier — although keep in mind it looks like they are overbooking the screenings so if you do get a ticket, you’d be wise to show up on the early side.)

The reality is this is probably not your last chance to see Black Panther on a big screen; the Marvel movies tend to return to theaters for marathons with each big new release. Still, it’s nice to get this opportunity, and for free no less. Seems like something worth taking advantage of if you can.